Snap-chat's parent company, "Snap," has unveiled redesigned "Spectacles" sunglasses with 3-D effects.
"Spectacles 3," the latest version of snap-chat's video-recording sunglasses, also comes with an eye-popping price tag.
At $380 the new glasses ares more than double the cost of its previous version. But like its predecessors, the glasses lets users take photos and videos by tapping a button on the frame, and transferring them to the Snapchat app.
The device is available for pre-order now, but won't ship until fall. Less than three years ago, snap-chat's first pair initially sold in vending machines and became a viral hit.
Spectacles were a viral hit; people waited hours to get them. Some re-sellers listed them on eBay for more than $900. However, the hype fizzled and the company had to take a nearly $40 million write-down for excess inventory.
Snap took a second stab at Spectacles last year, which had a similar look to the original pair, but were smaller and water resistant. Now the product is back with a sleeker, slimmer look, round lenses and 3D cameras.
Snap said spectacles 3 is a limited-edition product, and it will make less of the new sunglasses than it has in the past.
