Snapchat’s launching a new feature that prompts users to review their friends lists that will ask if they still want to be connected. Users of the messaging app will receive an initial Friend Check Up prompt, don't ignore it–it won't go away until you take the action. Think of it as a housekeeping reminder. If it’s been a while, now might be the time to sort through some of your connections to see if you no longer need or want to stay in touch.

Spotify Testing Live Lyrics

It seems Spotify is testing a new synced lyrics feature. The music streaming service already offers such perks in other markets—just not in the U.S. Instead, Spotify runs the “Behind the Lyrics” feature, which offers a combination of lyrics and trivia about the song being played. The live lyrics feature started rolling out on Tuesday. But because it's only a test, you might not see it in the Spotify app, due to its limited availability.

Innovate Alabama Website

Innovate Alabama is officially live with its new website. Last summer Alabama Governor Kay Ivey the created Alabama Innovation Commission to focus on inclusive growth in entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. Alabama's success stories are rooted in innovation; from a horse-drawn vehicle and NASAs Saturn V Rocket–to a new Mercedes Benz electric battery plant.

The goal is to keep innovation at the forefront. On the Innovate Alabama website, you can find out more about policy priorities, see the members of the commission, Advisory Council and university research partners.