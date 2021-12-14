Don't put off downloading that latest security update on your devices.

Cyber security experts are describing a security flaw in a logging library as a ticking time bomb. If exploited, they say, cyber criminals could take complete control over entire devices and servers running everything from iCloud, to Amazon.

An advisory from CERT, Computer Emergency Response Team, reports that online users are showing the Apache Log-4-j is actively being exploited.

Systems and services using versions 2.0 and 2.14.1 are affected, Fortunately the 2.15.0 version features a simple patch to fix it.

The Department of Homeland Security’s top cyber chief has urged companies and governments to move quickly. If left unpatched the vulnerability could be used to hack into popular platforms like Steam and Twitter.

It’s happened before. One of the first known hacks using the vulnerability involved the computer game Minecraft. Cyberattackers were able to take over one of the world building game servers before Microsoft patched the problem.

Experts say the fall-out could continue for weeks to come as other bosses race to correct the problem. For now, if you're running a Java software make sure it's the latest version.