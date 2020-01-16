There is something uniquely special about the relationship we humans have with our pets—it’s one filled with unconditional love, licks, snuggles, and cuddles. It’s hard to put into words the emotion these animals give us—other than pure happiness. So it’s only natural that we want to make them feel good, too, and many pet owners believe they do exactly that with music.
Spotify, music streaming service, digging its paws into the subject and conducted a study on how pet owners use music with their pets. The company found that 71% of pet owners surveyed play music for their pets.
The results are interesting because it shows that, more often than not, humans also think about their pets’ emotional well-being, with 70% of animal parents considering the emotional wellness of their pets daily. Plus, 8 in 10 people believe their pets like music, and around 46% of people feel that music is a stress reliever for their furry friends.
That being said, Spotify created a unique experience to help you craft the pawfect algorithmically generated playlist for you and your pet to enjoy together.
Here’s how:
Step 1: Pick your pet.
You can choose from a dog, cat, iguana, hamster, or bird.
Step 2: Tell us more about your pet.
From relaxed vs. energetic to shy vs. friendly, select which trait most aligns with your pet’s personality—it will help us pick the playlist vibe.
Step 3: Add a name and photo.
The playlist cover will feature your pet’s name and photo so you can keep the memory forever, and you’ll also receive a personalized share card!
Step 4: Listen and share.
Once complete, grab your iguana and get listening, dancing, or singing. Then, feel free to share (and compare) your card on social using #SpotifyPets.
Create your playlist now at spotify.com/pets and get those tails wagging and wings flapping.
