Spotify wants to be your one stop shop when it comes to podcasts. And it's willing to back up the talk too.

Next week, according to reports, Spotify will launch its podcast subscription option for its partners, where creators can keep 100% of their subscription fees. That's a big deal when you consider by contrast Apple keeps up to 30% of podcast subscription fees.

Podcasts exploded in popularity over the COVID-19 lockdowns—on track to bring in more than a billion dollars in ad revenue in the U.S.

In conjunction with Spotify’s podcast subscription rollout, Facebook plans to launch an integrated version of Spotify’s audio player—a project called “Project Boombox” for users to play songs and podcasts directly within the Facebook app.

Reclaim your privacy

Alright, we all know information about what we do, say, search and shop online is "out there" on the internet.

But now, lawmakers are trying to find a way to get some of that personal data back under our control. The Florida House has approved a consumer privacy bill that gives the residents a chance to recover data collected online.

One provision in the measure would give people the right to sue firms that mishandle information gathered online. The Florida Senate is expected to take up the bill soon, and it appears the governor will sign it into law if it makes it through the legislative process.