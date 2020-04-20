Earlier this school year, Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (ASMS) junior, Emma Joly, was working towards her Girl Scout Gold Award. She wanted to organize a STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Day for students at a local middle school. She initially planned to host the day this spring of 2020, but her plans changed due to COVID-19.
"I was disappointed not to be able to host STEM Day, but I decided that I was not going to let social distancing stop me. It was not about the award. This was something I really wanted to do."
Joly came up with an alternative, innovative idea to create Laboratory Online – a YouTube channel where Joly posts STEM videos once a week for students to watch at home. Her primary target audience includes students in sixth through tenth grades because most of the topics are basic chemistry, physics, and math.
On her channel, she covers some topics she wanted to use for her demonstrations on STEM Day and also plans to choose interesting topics from her AP chemistry, physics, and mathematics courses. She even plans to cover fun math topics she has learned through problem solving or origami club at ASMS.
When asked what she hopes viewers will gain from her videos, Joly shared, "I hope they will learn about whatever topic I am covering that week, and above all, I hope they learn that science can be fun and interesting, and social distancing should not stop them from learning about things they are passionate about."
Joly expressed that she enjoys making the videos because she enjoys sharing her love for science and math with others. Joly herself has been learning new things during social distancing through basic online research of topic areas that interest her. "I hope that I can share the feeling of learning in a fun environment with others," says Joly.
Check out Emma's Laboratory Online YouTube channel here.
