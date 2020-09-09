Those educational apps your child is playing--could be violating your preschooler's privacy.
If true, that would also be in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.
A new study published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics analyzed how developers collect and share personal digital information while children are using many of the tens of thousands of digital apps created for kids.
The research found that 67% of apps played by children 3 to 4-years-old collected data, including location data, and shared it with "third party" marketing companies.
Researchers say that information is used to profile consumers and target ads. Experts say parents should monitor what apps their children use and adjust settings to avoid exploiting children.
You can see the see the study in its entirety here: Data Collection Practices of Mobile Applications.
