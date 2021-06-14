Father's Day is right around the corner, and it's the perfect time to find the perfect tech-powered gift for him.

So here are some ideas to fit your budget.

It's going to be hot hot hot!! The Cooling Cuff is a silicone band with a medical grade cooling pack that promises to lowers your body temperature in 15 minutes. It's about $35 on Amazon.

If your dad's constantly losing golf balls in tall grass and under shady trees? A pair of Golf Ball Finding Glasses might come in handy. The clever gadget comes with a tinted blue lens that filters out foliage and grass, making white balls stand out against any dark background. They are said to help save time, minimize penalty strokes and cut ball losses. One size fits most; for about $60 bucks on Sharper Image.

And let's face it...over the past year, we've all become a lot more aware of how gross and dirty our phones can be, and cleaning them daily is key if you want to fend off nasty germs. PhoneSoap's smartphone sanitizer disinfects phones in five minutes with the help of UV-C light and fits phones of any size for roughly $120. It's another Amazon find.

Lastly, if you're looking to splurge...check out the DJI Camera Stabilizer. Whether on a family vacation or just playing in the backyard, dad will be psyched to get his hands on this pocket-sized camera so he can capture a whole lot of fun memories. It's small but mighty and takes crisp photos and videos, all while stabilizing movement.