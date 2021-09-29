There's a new app that says it can help consumers save money and time and ultimately travel better.

The Points Guy app works by helping users learn about points, miles, and loyalty programs, while maximizing their earning potential, and discovering how to efficiently burn those earned points and miles to see the world.

According to the developers, the app is the first-of-its-kind to serve as a one-stop shop where users can track all of their airline, hotel and credit card loyalty points and miles in one place and create a personalized plan to book their dream vacation in a style that best suits their travel goals and lifestyle.

The platform will provide users with a curated news feed of travel, credit card and aviation news for a deeper understanding of the vast range of loyalty programs. It will also allow travelers to efficiently monitor their spending habits, track progress towards personalized goals and make recommendations to maximize earning potential.

"We have spent the last 10 years helping people see the world. We're thrilled to unveil this app, which has been years in the making, to help travelers better utilize their points and miles to make their travel dreams a reality," said Brian Kelly, Founder and CEO of The Points Guy.

"This app is groundbreaking in that it gives travelers an end-to-end way to explore and master award travel. I've seen hardcore earners track loyalty program rules in Excel sheets and Post-it Notes, so we're excited for the app to make the chaos systematic and hopefully entice more casual earners to participate in tracking."

The Points Guy App features four key sections. The Home screen features an integrated feed where users can search, share and save stories from ThePointsGuy.com and personalize their feed based on their preferences.

The Cards tab analyzes users' credit card spending by category, offers insight on points earned and missed, tracks credit card sign-up bonus progress, and showcases valuable card benefits.

The Points tab shows users their hotel, airline and credit card points and miles balances all in one place, as well as any status tiers and point expiration dates. The Explorer tab provides an award travel search function and a tool that breaks down whether to use cash or points when booking a flight.

The Points Guy was founded in 2010 to help travelers maximize travel experiences while minimizing spending.

The Points Guy App is available for U.S. iOS download in the App Store.