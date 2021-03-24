Your fast food order...with a text?!

KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut will all start taking your order via text. Parent company, Yum Brands Inc. is buying an Israeli-based startup that helps customers order food to go via text, a strategy executives hope will fuel sales as people shift away from fast food and return to full-service restaurants.

Yum is set to use software made by Tictuk Technologies Ltd., a private tech firm founded in 2016, for fast-food ordering through text as well as social-media apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, the companies said

Yum is already testing the technology at 900 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations in 35 countries.

It’s not only easy to order, but it turns around your order as fast as 60 seconds.

Google has highlighted a few more education-focused features in its core product Search.

Google is offering a hand for students trying to tackle homework. This comes as many students nationwide have spent at least some time with remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tech giant is unveiling five search tools aimed toward helping with the learning process. They include an interactive feature with nearly a million practice problems in math, chemistry and physics.

Users also have access to educational overviews and videos. Right now these features are available in English world-wide, but there are plans to expand this program in additional languages.