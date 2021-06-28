Sign & Send is an option for thousands of cards available on Hallmark.com. After a user enters the Sign & Send experience and selects their card, they can add their own handwritten message to the card by writing the message on a sheet of paper, snapping a photo, and uploading the photo to the website. After they enter the address, Hallmark will stamp the card and send it to the recipient at no extra cost.

"This is a personalized and seamless way for consumers to shop, choose, purchase and send greeting cards," says Roy. "This new offering brings together the digital and physical by offering the exact same Hallmark cards that you find in stores at the same price but signed and sent directly from a phone. As a way to celebrate this exciting launch, we are offering customers their first card sent using Sign & Send for free."