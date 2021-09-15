Social media giants are taking notice of users' mental health. TikTok has unveiled a number of features to guide people to mental health help.

The features include guides on wellbeing and support for people who are struggling with eating disorders.

There is also a search intervention feature that directs users to support resources if they look up terms such as "suicide".

The move comes as rival platform Instagram comes under fresh scrutiny over its impact on users' wellbeing.

In the announcement TikTok said: "We care deeply about our community, and we always look for new ways in which we can nurture their well-being.

"That's why we're taking additional steps to make it easier for people to find resources when they need them on TikTok."

The move comes after Facebook found Instagram can be a burden to teens' mental health in some situations. Instagram and TikTok have been in fierce competition for teens' attention since TikTok's release in 2017.

Instagram says it's working on body image issue after report details toxic effect on teen girls

Facebook says it's looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance after The Wall Street Journal revealed that Facebook researchers have repeatedly found that the photo-sharing platform is toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported on Tuesday that researchers at Facebook, which purchased Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for the past three years into how the app affects its millions of young users. The research shows the platform can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls. Facebook executives have often played down mental health concerns in public.

"We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls," said one internal presentation slide obtained by The Journal, summarizing research about teen girls who experience the issues. Among teens who reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of British users and 6% of American users traced the desire to kill themselves to Instagram, one presentation showed, according to The Journal.

Instagram said the research showed its commitment to understanding complex and difficult issues adding that it’s done extensive work around bullying and self-injury.

The picture sharing app is popular with young people, making up a large portion of the app's user base. That's despite a joining age of 13.