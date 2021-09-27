TikTok hits one of the most exclusive milestones in the tech industry.

On Monday, the short-form video app announced that it has a billion active user per month. It joins the likes of Facebook, and Google in reaching that mark.

TikTok's popularity surged as people spent more time on their phones during the pandemic. From scripted comedy skits to cooking recipes and dance videos; TikTok has fueled the growth of the creator industry as more people look to make a living from their social media posts.

Just a few weeks ago, we learned that TikTok had surpassed YouTube when it comes to viewer time per user. That's despite efforts by former President Trump's administration last year to shut it down and several copycat products including Instagram's Reels, YouTube's Shorts and Snapchat's Spotlight.

Happy Birthday Google!

Google celebrated it's 23rd birthday with a new doodle of a smiling birthday cake.

According to Google, Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in 1997 at Stanford University, when Brin was scheduled to give potential graduate student Page a tour of campus. One year later, after building the first prototype of the search engine, Google Inc. was created.

Since then, Google has expanded to hardware like its Nest WiFi routers, the Google Pixel smartphone...not to mention the productivity tools like Google doc, the many Google applications and Gmail.