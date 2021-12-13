Calling him a "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman," Time magazine has named Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of the space exploration company SpaceX, is estimated to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $300 billion.

Tesla shares have risen about 60% in the past year, helping Musk to pass Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person. With a market value around $1 trillion, Tesla is by far the most valuable car maker in the world.

Harley electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion.

The news gave a jolt to long-suffering shares of Harley-Davidson, which jumped 14% at the opening bell Monday.

Under the agreement, the special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. will buy Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire and make it the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. next year.

LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years and became a separate unit in 2019.

Harley-Davidson Chairman and CEO Jochen Zeitz will hold the same positions at LiveWire for up to two years after the deal closes.

LiveWire’s stock is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LVW.”

Selling clothes online

As the coronavirus pandemic allowed many professionals to ditch the high-polished look -- home workers are now using online outlets to gain cash and make room in their closet.

Several online sites are popular destinations to get rid of clothes.

Poshmark

Tradesy

The RealReal

Mercari

eBay

Vinted

Depop, another online site to buy and sell fashion, doesn't charge to create listings, and gets %10 only when your item sells.

E-bay has options on shipping and lets you forward that cost to the buyer.

Facebook Marketplace, and "ThreadUp" are other choices to sell your unused clothes.