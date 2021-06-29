If you're child draws a good picture of the pyramids, you have the chance to go to Egypt.

Travelocity announced it's giving away $10,000 vacations to five lucky winners. You have until July, 9, 2021 to enter.

Have your child draw a picture of wherever they'd like to go, submit the drawing to Travelocity, and hope for the best. From abstract sketches, to doodles or stick figure family portraits, a team of experts will pick five winners and give them a one-of-a-kind vacation valued at $10,000!

If you aren't one of the lucky ones, the first 2,000 people who enter get a coupon to use on the Travelocity app. To enter the contest click here.

Gaming & Winning in Real Life

All that time spent playing video games...who knew...you were actually preparing for life and your career?!

A new report suggests most people found all of their hours playing video games helped them in the real world. According to a survey conducted by marketing research firm OnePoll and World of Warships by Wargaming, 47% of Americans believe the competitive nature of video games has helped them succeed.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed other noted gaining creativity skills, better hand-eye coordination, and management and problem solving skills from gaming.

Venmo Increasing Fees

Using Venmo will soon cost you more. The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers.

Venmo says starting August 2, 2021, its fee for the feature will go up an extra half of percent.

Instant transfer gives Venmo users quick access to funds, by allowing them to transfer the money to a bank account or debit card within 30 minutes. Venmo is also raising its maximum fee from $10 to $15.

Then July 20, 2021 Venmo will start charging sellers who receive payment for goods and services through the app a fee of 1.9% plus ten cents.