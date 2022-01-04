Samsung is out with a fancy new channel selector. This one uses your WiFi to stay charged. That's right, you heard correctly, no need to ever change the batteries.

It's the latest in tech from Samsung. The Eco remote uses recycled materials and converts radio waves from your WiFi router to stay powered.

Radio frequency energy harvesting can be slow because the amount of energy captured isn't all that much, but in the case of a TV remote it seems to be a perfect match because it's a low-powered device.

This isn't the first time the electronics giant has created a a remote that didn't need batteries.

Remotes for Samsung's 2021 QLED TVs include solar panels that you can use for charging with the lights inside your house, or outside in the sun.

No word yet on the price tag of the Eco remote. It's supposed to be available in black and white. More information is expected at the 2022 Consumers Electronics Show.