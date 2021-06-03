Twitter is rolling out a subscription service that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers.

It's called "Twitter Blue." The paid service comes with plenty of perks. Not quite that long-awaited "no edit" button but there is an "undo tweet" feature that allows users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears.

Other features include:

Bookmark folders so users can organize tweets they save

a reader mode that makes it easier to read long threads

the option to customize the twitter app icons on your phones

access to color themes for the twitter app

dedicated customer support

The company has been adding new features in a effort to compete with other social media sites.

Twitter blue will first launch in Australia and Canada, and will cost around $3 a month. No timeline though for when it will fly into use for other countries, like the U.S.

This is Twitter's first attempt at a subscription service, and if successful could help diversify its revenue stream. You can read more about the announcement in its blog post.

Question is, will users be willing to pay for a service that was once free...