Twitter is rolling out its expanded downvote option to more users in a worldwide test.

Downvotes are a way for users to give feedback on online content. The social media giant first started testing the feature in 2021. It's a small arrow pointing in the down direction, immediately to the right of the like button.

Twitter says it will expand the downvote button to iOS and Android users soon. The feature is different on Twitter than on sites like Reddit and YouTube.

On Twitter, the total number of up-votes and down-votes an item gets isn't made public. Instead, the platform uses it to tweak which replies users get to see.

Twitter says users downvote replies they see as offensive or irrelevant. The company also says downvoting may improve the quality of conversations on the platform.

However, there is also concern that it can silence dissenting opinions or be used for harassment.

It's the latest update for Twitter targeting content moderation challenges.

In November, the company expanded rules to prohibit sharing pictures of people without their consent. That too was met with mixed reaction.