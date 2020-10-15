Something is technically wrong. That's the error message users around the world were greeted with when they tried refreshing their timeline on Thursday.
Twitter hit with a major outage, with more then 57-thousand reports coming in on downdetector.com. For nearly two hours, people were not able to tweet, retweet, or explore content. It was a mixture of frustration and fret for those trying to use the platform--only to see messages including "something went wrong" and "Tweet failed: There's something wrong. Please try again later."
The company said in a tweet here that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.
In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.
Ahead of the November 3 election, Twitter and other social media platforms are under increased pressure to prevent their platforms from being compromised, while also clamping down on disinformation and conspiracy theories.
