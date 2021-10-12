Twitter is making it easier to remove followers.

After about a month of testing, the social media site has released a "soft block" feature.

It allows users to remove a follower without actually blocking them.

The removed follower won't be able to retweet you or see when you tweet...

They also won't be notified that you remove them.

This safety feature can be useful when you want to avoid the effects of blocking someone. But it still gives the removed follower a chance to follow you again.

Twitter developed the feature as a way to stop abuse and harassment on the platform.

To remove a follower, just follow these steps:

Go to your profile and click Followers;

Click the three dot icon;

Select “Remove this follower.”

Twitter is also working on a few more ideas, which the company calls “social privacy” upgrades.

For example: Hiding tweets you’ve liked: No more people seeing what you liked. Users will soon be able to set who can see which tweets they’ve liked, although there is no timeline for testing this feature; Leaving conversations: Users will be given the option to remove themselves from a public conversation on Twitter.

Tests will start before the end of 2021.