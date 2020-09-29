Spotify and the makers of Fortnite and Tinder are taking on Apple as part of a newly formed coalition calling for "fair treatment" in the way the tech giant runs its app store. The Google Play store is included too. The Coalition for App Fairness advocating for legal and regulatory changes. That could include measures to block Apple and Google from favoring their own apps in the iPhone and Android operating systems they control. The activism from smaller rivals adds to scrutiny the tech giants are facing from U.S. regulators and lawmakers.
AT&T coming out with new family plans called, Unlimited Your Way.
The company saying it realizes individuals have different wireless needs and not all family members want the same rate plan. The mix-and-match plans announced offer more flexibility, so customers can choose the best plan for each person in the family. There's the Unlimited Starter at $35 a month per line for four lines, including unlimited talk, text and data, and access to 5G network. The Extra plan included everything in the starter plan plus 15GB of hotspot data and 50GB of premium data. However, with the Elite plan you get everything the Extra plan has but double the hotspot data and premium data. Plus, a discounted HBO Max subscription.
According to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users reported issues with logging in, server connection and Outlook. The downtime began around dinner time. Microsoft attributed the outage to a recent change to the platform initially, but later indicated it was "not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. The company tweeting that it's "rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience" as it continues to investigate the outage.
In a tweet, Wednesday @MSFT365Status tweeted, "We completed our investigation and validated via our telemetry that there is no wide-scoped issue with the Microsoft 365 admin portal. If your organization is experiencing impact, please file a ticket with support to have the problem investigated."
