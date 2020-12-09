You can now play against a virtual Beth Harmon at different ages and stages of her chess career.
Ok, so who's Beth Harmon? Well, she's the chess prodigy played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Annabeth Kelly and Isla Johnston in the Netflix miniseries...the Queen's Gambit. And now you can take her on, thanks to Chess.com.
From young Beth first learning to play, all the way to her taking on the world’s top grandmasters, you can now face off against this powerful chess player...online.
If you’re a beginner, you might want to challenge 8-year-old Beth — but still prepare for a possible ego bruising. By the time she’s 22, when she reaches the top of her chess career, you can forget it.
Once you decide the age of the player you're willing to challenge — you're ready to move your pieces. The game even gives you feedback complimenting or criticizing your moves until there's check, check mate, or in my case a draw.
Just be ready! Harmon's playing style is aggressive and sharp. Even if you don't win the match the feedback alone will make you feel better.
