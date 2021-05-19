Google unveiling a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to help spot skin

hair, and nail conditions.

It's the latest tech the tech giant showed off at its annual developer conference.

Google says it took three years to develop its AI-powered dermatology assist tool; training on a dataset of tens of thousands of images of various diagnosed conditions in all shades and tones.

Users are able to upload photos from their cameras onto the platform. The assistant can give feedback to the user on photo quality, telling them if a photo is too blurry or dark.

The tool will then prompt users to answer information about their condition, including length of time, skin type and other symptoms.

Once the pictures are uploaded and questions answered...Google's AI model will analyze the information and give users a list of possible conditions.

Google says the AI can recognize 288 skin conditions but is not designed to be a substitute for medical diagnosis and treatment.

It is based on previous tools developed by Google for learning to spot the symptoms of certain cancers and tuberculosis.

Google says its has more than 10 billion searches for skin, hair and nail issues on its search engine every year. The hope is that AI advances, it can assist doctors when it comes to providing more tailored treatment to patients.

The Dermatology Assist tool hasn't yet been given the clearance by the Food and Drug Administration.