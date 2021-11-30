With the annual splurge of food and shopping of Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- you might be thinking now on ways to help others on this Giving Tuesday.

How's this for an innovative way to give back: giving vending machines!

In downtown Kansas City, Missouri people can make a donation to a local or global charity from a machine. They select a charity they'd like to donate to, swipe a credit card and it's done.

Donation options range from $5 to $300 and 100% of the money goes to the charity selected.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring ten of the machines across the country.

Twitter to Remove Images without Consent

Changes from Twitter. The company says it will remove images tweeted without consent. The new rules are an expansion of its policies to prohibit doxxing, the publishing of private information like addresses, or threatening to do so.

Critics say the rule is too broad and could be used to deliberately stifle free expression.

Before removing the images, Twitter must be notified by the individual depicted that they did not give consent to share the private image or video.

In a blog post, Twitter states growing concerns about the misuse of media and information that is not available elsewhere online as a tool to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals.

"Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm. The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities. When we receive a report that a Tweet contains unauthorized private media, we will now take action in line with our range of enforcement options."