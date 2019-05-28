Video game addiction is a real mental health condition affecting millions of people around the world.
The disorder was officially recognized by the World Health Organization on May 25, 2019. It will be included in the organization's January 2022 published version of International Statistical Classification of Diseases.
The classification clearly defining what is and isn't described as a video Game addiction. In order to be considered a true "gaming addict" someone would have to show signs of impaired control over gaming, increased priority given to the games, and continued gaming despite possible negative consequences.
Some experts say video games are intentionally designed using state-of-the-art behavior psychology to keep you hooked. The games offer an immersive experience that can keep people playing for hours and hours without noticing one minute has gone by.
However, the WHO says a gaming disorder does not necessarily go hand-in-hand with total time spent playing. But rather the addictive patterns shown again and again over time.
The WHO's decision has faced some criticism from those in the gaming industry, including the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, which counts representatives from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world.
'Gaming disorder is not based on sufficiently robust evidence to justify inclusion in one of the WHO’s most important norm-setting tools,' the IGEA said in a statement.
'We are concerned they reached their conclusion without the consensus of the academic community.
'The consequences of today’s action could be far-reaching, unintended, and to the detriment of those in need of genuine help,' the organization added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.