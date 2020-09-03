During this time of novel coronavirus pandemic, creativity isn't taking break.
The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program developing a creative way for anyone with access to the internet to "get out into" the Mobile Tensaw River Delta.
14 minutes of nature that many people may not have had the opportunity to explore...due to a lack of transportation, awareness, or time.
Mobile Bay is the 4th largest water shed in the U.S. in terms of flow and volume. That's the kind of information you'll see popping up throughout the virtual tour.
Online tours like this have become increasingly popular recently, from real estate tours, to virtual college campus tours. According to Google Keyword Planner data, searches for the term “virtual tour” increased seven times—from 1,300 in February to almost 10,000 in March, when governments around the world began locking down countries and cities.
MBNEP says for it's part, for its part it's just looking to showcase what many people consider to be a treasure.
You can access the video here, then after the tour viewers can take a 10 question survey.
