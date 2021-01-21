Just in time for your new years resolutions to trim the fat around your middle.
If you are still sticking to that goal of being a healthier you. VRW--Virtual reality workout!
A VR game geared towards fitness. We're talking a total body workout to transform you into a calorie-burning machine. And it's free for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 users through Sidequest.
Loading games from Sidequest to your headset requires a little effort, but once you have the game installed on your headset you will be ready to embark on a series of workouts designed to turn your playspace into a home gym. Complete with “sweat demons” on your floor.
You start moving by punching and ducking, then moving into sit-ups and sprinting in place. Plus, crunches, and burpees where the gamer is reaching for shapes in the game.
Before you know it you're a sweaty mess. But it's VR so you're in the comfort of your home.
There are other fitness games for VR including Supernatural, FitXR and Pistol Whip if you're playing on Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2.
But if you have 30 minutes, and consider giving VRWorkout a try be sure you're hydrated and that you have taken the time to stretch.
Apple VR Set for 2022?
Speaking of VR headsets, Apple could be releasing one as soon as 2022. Tech giant Apple is reportedly developing a virtual reality headset, leading toward the potential release of augmented reality glasses for consumers.
According to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, the headset will serve largely as a VR device similar to Sony's PlayStation VR and Oculus but offer limited AR features.
