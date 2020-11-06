Your WhatsApp conversations will no longer have to last forever.
The messaging service is introducing an option that allows conversations to disappear after seven days.
According to a WhatsApp statement, the hope is that the move will give users peace of mind. Either person in a one-on-one chat can turn disappearing messages on or off. In group chats, administrators will have the control. Things like shopping lists or store addresses saved on WhatsApp will remain as long as its needed and vanish when it's no longer necessary.
The disappearing messages should be available by the later this month.
It’s worth noting that these messages will be deleted whether the person on the other end reads them or not. Whatsapp also added that messages in these chats can still be screenshotted or forwarded, which means they might end up floating around even after they’re past that seven-day limit.
Read more about the new feature here: about disappearing messages.
