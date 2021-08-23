We've seen these types of social media challenges before.

Watermelon and mustard, the Get Up Dance, or the Tell Me Without Telling me challenge that can be used for just about any scenario. They are all popular TikTok challenges with different different outcomes. But not dangerous like what's going on with this one called the Milk Crate Challenge.

The new and potentially bone-shattering challenge seems to be taking TikTok by storm, although it was first showcased on Facebook.

The Milk Crate challenge requires people to stack milk crates into a pyramid, up to seven crates high, then try to walk up and down both sides without falling. Milk crates are not the sturdiest. Many people have failed miserably.

Still that hasn't kept people from trying.

Videos of the wipe-out trend are up to more than 15 million collective views on TikTok. However, a local sports medicine doctor tells FOX10 News it's not just hurt feelings participants face should things go wrong while attempting this. They warn, broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, lacerations, ACL and meniscus tears are all possible.

Experts say if it starts with "seemed like a good idea at the time", or "hey watch this" chances are it's not something you should try.