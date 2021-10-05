"Hello, literally everyone."

When Facebook went down yesterday, Twitter lit up. Jokes and memes flooded Twitter when Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram became unavailable starting around 11:45 a.m. Eastern yesterday. Twitter's main company account posted, "hello literally everyone." Later, as an unverified screenshot circulated that suggested that the www.Facebook.com address was for sale, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted, "how much?"

Facebook said late Monday that "the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change" and that there is "no evidence that user data was compromised as a result" of the outage. The company apologized and said it is working to understand more about the cause, which began around 11:40 a.m. Eastern Monday.

New Disney Magic Bands

Alright, Disney guests will have two new technological gadgets to help them interact, experience and explore the magic.

MagicBands bracelets are getting an upgrade. MagicBand+ will include all the hands-free conveniences of the original, park entry as well as paying capabilities – along with new interactive options.

Once guests enter the theme park, the MagicBand+ comes to life – lighting up, changing colors, vibrating and even recognizing some movement the guest does all to enhance the storytelling in the parks.

When the product launches, sometime in 2022, there will be about two dozen design options.

Windows 11 is here

Complete with a redesigned start menu that's cleaner and fresher, and simpler than its predecessor. By default, the Start menu is centered on screen, along with icons in the taskbar. When clicked on, the Start button opens a menu of frequently used apps.

For gamers, Microsoft promises its new drive technology - Direct Storage - will lead to much better loading times in games.

Just make sure you have right equipment before you upgrade...the minimum requirements include a type of security chip - called a TPM - only installed on modern computers.