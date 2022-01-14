For millions of people around the world, Wordle is now part of their daily routine. The online game tasks players to guess a five letter word each day. You have total of six guesses. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Because it's the same puzzle for everyone, platers get to directly compare themselves with others. There's also a hard mode for players who want an extra challenge.

One person on Twitter writes, "we until midnight waiting for the next Wordle," with a meme of a woman lying down, with her hands clasped together as she stares ahead.

Software engineer Jack Wardle created the game Wordle as a little side project for him and his partner to enjoy. It's grown to hundreds of thousands of players since its October 2021 release.

Wordle got so big that copycat games started popping up. Apple stepped in and removed them from its app store.

You can play here.