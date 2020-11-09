Bring on the entertainment! Sony and Microsoft going head to head this week with the next generation of their blockbuster video game consoles.
In one corner is Sony's PlayStation 5...the PS5! Then in the other is Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S.
Xbox making its new machines gamer-friendly and focusing less on all the other things a console can offer.
Microsoft is also going big on its Netflix-like subscription service Game Pass - offering gamers access to more titles.
With the new Xbox Series X, Microsoft promises upgraded video and claims gamers should expect performance improvements to hold up for eight or 10 years as the device feature 8K video playback.
Sony is following a similar strategy that worked for it in 2013, selling discs and downloads for premium prices.
The PlayStation 5 loads games about 10 to 20 seconds faster than the PlayStation 4 Pro. It can also read physical discs a few minutes faster. But at launch, it will not have a brand-new exclusive blockbuster game ready either - although an updated Spider-Man adventure featuring Miles Morales will appeal to some.
Some game experts say the new Xbox will lack killer launch titles, with the latest in its flagship “Halo” series pushed back to next year as the pandemic hits development. But whichever console gamers choose one thing is for certain...we can expect to see a lot of unboxing videos.
Sony's new PlayStation 5 comes out on November 12, the Xbox Series X arrives on November 10 and costs $500.
