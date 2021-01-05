You can now take an FDA authorized COVID-19 test from the comfort of your own home.
Amazon is now selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits, making it that much easier to get tested without waiting in line, or putting others at risk of exposure.
The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the DxTerity test last month.
One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.
These kits aren't new.
But, this is the first at-home saliva test to receive the FDA emergency use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.
The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping label.
According to Amazon's website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received. Check the results online with either a cellphone or computer. If you test positive, you're asked to speak with your healthcare provider about how to seek treatment.
Costco began selling swab-free kits online in October for a $130, and Walmart and Sam’s Club have offered a similar product since December.
