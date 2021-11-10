YouTube is getting rid of the dislike button?!

The company making the announcement Wednesday, in a blog post, that the number of dislikes a person gets on their videos will only be visible to the user who posted the video.

The goal is to deter harassments on the platform, or so-called dislike attacks, where people intentionally click the 'thumbs down' button to drive up the amount of negative votes.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, conducted several experiments before making the move.

"Our experiment data showed a reduction in dislike attacking behavior. We also heard directly from smaller creators and those just getting started that they are unfairly targeted by this behavior — and our experiment confirmed that this does occur at a higher proportion on smaller channels."

YouTube has taken similar measures in the past including toughening its harassments policy in 2019.

Facebook to remove 'targeting'

The company formerly known as Facebook is changing how advertisers on its platforms can target their ads.

Meta announced-- starting next year-- it plans to limit keywords used for targeting in some more sensitive categories. Those include health:

Race/ethnicity

Political affiliation

Religion

Sexual orientation

Meta says it will remove thousands of "detailed targeting" keywords in those categories.

The company has faced criticism for years for allowing highly specific targeting. In 2019 Facebook settled several lawsuits alleging its system allowed for discrimination in housing, employment and credit ads.