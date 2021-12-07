Don't be late to that next virtual meeting!

Your next Zoom meeting might have a new feature called "Attendance Status." The company says it's to make it easier for the meeting host to see who has and who hasn't yet joined the meeting.

For those people who sign on late their names go under a new "not joined" section right in the participants panel for everyone to see. You might be thinking, "I'll just say I didn't get the invite." No such luck. Along with your name in that "not joined" section is your calendar response.

To be fair, it's just like if you showed up to an in-person meeting late while everyone stared at you as you awkwardly tried to sneak in.

The Attendance Status will also detect if you're logging on from a different account. According to the blog post on the new features, you'll be listed under both "Not Joined" and "Joined" categories

The tool is still a work in progress but procrastinators beware!

The popular remote work tool launching other features they say are geared towards helping host have more engaging meetings. Other changes include enhanced slide control, so if someone is doing a presentation more than one person can control the slides. You'll also have updates to polls so you can see ranked responses.