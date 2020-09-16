DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)—As the sun finally peaked through the clouds for the first time in days over Dauphin Island, people who call the Sunset Capital of Alabama home seeing the destruction brought by Hurricane Sally overnight for the very first time.
From the east stretching all the way to the west end of Dauphin Island, a trail of destruction left behind.
“We’ve got substantial damage from one end of the island to the other,” said Mayor Jeff Collier.
Snapped, uprooted trees look like toothpicks thrown into the streets.
Some very large trees dropping onto buildings including town hall.
Some areas are still impassable because of downed trees and flooded roads.
“We’ve got a lot of structural damage. A lot of roofing peeled off, a lot of siding peeled off, so just a tremendous amount of damage,” said Mayor Collier.
By the water boats going under, sinking into the bay.
The Dauphin Island Marina, just over the bridge, demolished.
Residents are prepared to be without electricity for a while.
The Mayor says every single home on the island is without power.
“Some are using generators. I’ve got some battery packs that I charged before the storm knowing that we could go through this again… I was able to keep my phone charged through the night and keep in touch with people. I’m actually charging it with my truck right now.”
Across town people like Ed and Tyler Haas pitching in to lend a helping hand.
“When I see people that need help I don’t hesitate to help them and with everything going on in the world right now the one thing people need to is come together,” said Tyler Haas.
Mayor Collier says thankfully they didn’t have any injuries reported during the storm, but he says two rescues were made early in the morning when a home started falling apart with the residents still inside. Thankfully they made it out safe.
The mayor hopes after one more full day of clean-up they can welcome visitors back too.
