The Dauphin Island Bridge was shut down for nearly three hours Friday morning, February 21, 2020 after it was struck by a runaway barge. No one was allowed on or off the island until ALDOT crews could make sure the bridge was safe.
ALDOT said it was a small construction barge that struck the Dauphin Island Bridge. The barge, owned by dredging and marine contractor, Mike Hooks, Inc. from Westlake, Louisiana broke from its moorings and was unmanned when it hit the bridge. Traffic backed up on and off Dauphin Island as ALDOT crews evaluated damage to the bridge.
“I must have got here right after they closed it, or right before they closed it, so yeah, been stuck for a while,” one driver said.
The incident was reported to ALDOT by the town of Dauphin Island shortly before 9:00 a.m. Highway crews inspected the bridge, saying the crane aboard the barge impacted the bridge and rubbed against several sections. Highway 193 was closed, and traffic was detoured to Highway 188, toward Bayou La Batre. Those on the island had no way off.
“The ferry system was actually closed this morning also due to the winds, so for a couple…several hours there, there was no way on or off,” said Dauphin Island mayor, Jeff Collier.
A tugboat was brought in to secure the barge. One lane was opened back up by 11:30 and both lanes by noon. Mayor Collier was first to notify the public through social media posts. He said they don’t know where the barge came from, but that strong winds and a falling tide played a big role in where it ended up. While an inconvenience for some, the kids at Dauphin Island Elementary were just fine with it.
“The elementary school here on the island was probably the big winner of this inconvenience and that’s because their lunches are normally delivered from the mainland each day and the principal called me and said because they weren’t going to get here, they just decided to treat them to Dauphin Island Pizzas, so they had a pizza day at the school today,” Collier said.
Fox 10 News reached out to the owner of the barge to see where it broke loose from and what kind of work it’s doing here.
