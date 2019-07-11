GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) -- A strong surf creating dangerous conditions on the coast. The crashing waves a big danger.
“It’s upside down from what it was yesterday,” said Taylor Darnell.
Darnell is vacationing with her family. Her 4.5-year-old son stuck in the sand instead of splashing around in the water.
“He struggled when we first got here not being able to get into the water, he thinks he can just hold on tight and get in, but he doesn’t quite understand that he can be pulled out really quickly,” she said.
Conditions have worsened over the last day, today’s five to six-foot surf is expected to double in size by Friday afternoon.
“It’s powerful,” said Pam Kachenchai. “It’s like if you’re walking along you think you’re okay and then all of a sudden you get splashed up to your ankles.”
While the beaches are open in Baldwin County, the Gulf waters are closed. Lifeguards are asking people to stay out of the water for their safety, but some people are not following through with that.
“I’ve seen a few people stay right here in the front, but still it’s unpredictable,” Kachenchai said.
Many vacationers are heeding the warning and staying safe some even cutting vacation plans short.
“It looks really deadly today, I mean just compared to what it was yesterday and the day before,” said Noah Huff. “We thought it had picked up some yesterday from the first day we got here, but it was nothing compared to this.”
In Gulf Shores, it is illegal to enter the water when it is closed, you could be arrested and face a $500 fine.
