A drowning in Orange Beach Monday is the fourth along the Gulf Coast in just the last three days, all apparently caused by rip currents.
Two tourists drowned in Panama City Beach yesterday and another tourist died in Destin Saturday.
Rescue crews got a call about a person in distress near Perdido Pass Monday afternoon.
The unidentified man was unconscious by the time they pulled him out of the water.
The attempt to save the man almost turned deadly for good samaritans.
“We had a few people go in and try to assist the man. They were struggling and our lifeguards ended up having to bring them back to shore as well,” said Beach Safety Division Chief Brett Lesinger.
The rescues didn’t stop there.
First responders got numerous calls Monday all up and down the beach.
“We’ve had four to five water related incident calls and they’ve been on all stretches of our beaches. So almost to Florida and almost to Gulf Shores and we’ve had calls right in the middle as well.”
Red flags were flying again in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Monday…indicating dangerous rip currents.
Most beachgoers took notice.
“We’ve been here about 12 days and there have been red flag warnings almost every day. I think there have been two days of yellow and the rest have been red” said Kim Edmondson.
“It’s not like it’s tugging on your entire body all the time, but if you’re not careful it will pull you under and there were some pretty big waves,” said Jed Edmondson.
Police have not released the name of the drowning victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.