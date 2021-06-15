The numbers are in and the city of Daphne says it’s pleased to see a great improvement on ambulance response times there. Medstar based an ambulance there two months ago after the city raised concerns over long response times. Fox 10 News has been following the progress since February when the city first demanded improvement.

During an emergency, time can be critical, and time has been a big concern for the Daphne Public Safety Committee. Medstar Ambulance response times within the city have now come way down thanks to a cooperative effort between the city and the ambulance service.

“The problem we have had was waiting for the ambulance to get on the scene to transport that patient to the hospital,” said Daphne City Council member and Public Safety Committee Chair, Benjamin Hughes. “Now, that time has been cut in over fifty percent and so, this is great news for the citizens of Daphne.”

Daphne’s Public Safety Committee raised some big concerns earlier this year. When it looked at response times, many waits were 15 minutes or more…in some cases, more than an hour. Fox 10 News spoke with Medstar back in March after they agreed to make a personnel and policy change.

“There is a need for an immediate additional resource, so on Monday we’re going to put that additional resource in place,” Medstar’s Chad Jones said in March of 2021.

The results are now in. According to data provided by the city of Daphne and Medstar, the average response time prior to an ambulance being stationed in the city was 20 minutes. In April, that improved to 09:31 and even better last month with an average response time of 08:38. Hughes said the city is now a safer place.

“I think with this collaborative effort, we’re just making the community a better place and that’s ultimately what we want at the end of the day,” Hughes explained.

Some residents of Daphne feel they can now rest a bit easier.

“Thank God because I’m probably going to be one of the guys they’re going to be calling,” Steve Coppejans said. “You know, I’ve got a bunch of things lined up trying to kill me, so I need to make sure somebody can come get me quickly.”

The city plans to look at the numbers each month to make sure things stay on track. Meanwhile, Medstar has since moved an ambulance unit into Gulf Shores during the busy times of the week. It said this has improved response times there, too. Since making these changes, Medstar said there has been a ripple effect and response times are going down county-wide.