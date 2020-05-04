Daphne Animal Shelter re-opens with limited services

Daphne Animal Shelter resuming limited services starting Monday.
It will be appointment only until further notice, with only one guest allowed in building at a time.
They will be accepting animal drop offs by appointment only, as well as adoptions as well.
All visitors must wear mask at all times in building, they will supply masks if you don’t have one.
Also keep in mind the shelter is looking for volunteers at this time.
You’re asked to contact them for more information.
