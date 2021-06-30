Hundreds of family members of those missing in the Florida condominium collapse are there, holding out hope their loved ones will be found. Hundreds of volunteers are also there, searching through the rubble and supporting the grieving families. One of them is a local chaplain from Daphne.

Tony Dickey serves as Chaplain for Daphne Search and Rescue. He’s been in Surfside, FL for five days serving in that capacity. Dickey is assisting a comfort dog team there, offering spiritual and emotional support.

“We have been with the families. Their hearts are hurting so bad, waiting for news of their loved ones, of their families and friends, and the emotional strain on these families is enormous,” Dickey said.

Pictures and a short video Dickey shared with Fox 10 News show the comfort the support dogs give to grieving families. The dog in the images is named Holder and is a member of the Cajun Coastal Canine Unit. Dickey said in his time there, he’s seen the wonders these dogs can work.

“Yesterday, one of the families I was with, the lady just became so emotionally distressed…crying, almost passed out,” Dickey recalled. “We had to catch her. We took her. Set her down. The paramedics took care of her. We brought the emotional dog in. Within ten minutes, she was smiling. I mean, she was loving on the dog.”

Only a small percentage of Dickey’s time is spent in prayer with families. Most just need a shoulder to cry on and someone to listen. He’s spent some of his time with a large family from the Philippines who is missing several family members. The niece of one of the missing told Dickey how much her aunt meant to the entire family.

“She had to tell someone how awesome her aunt was and how she was the rock of the family, and just listening to their stories lets them vent,” Dickey explained.

Tony Dickey has served in this capacity at other mass casualty events, but said he’s never experienced anything such as this, where entire families have been taken. It’s also taken an emotional toll on him.

“I was given the honor to bless the uh…the remains of an individual after they were pulled out and that was quite an honor,” Dickey said, holding back tears.

Dickey’s team is just one of many like it throughout the disaster area and he said similar scenarios are playing out there as well.

Because of the emotional distress the volunteers and their dogs undergo, Tony’s team will be leaving on July 4th to have some down time and release their stress. Others are ready to take their turn providing the same support.