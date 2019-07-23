DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne City Council President spent about five hours behind bars Tuesday.
Pat Rudicell turned himself in at the Baldwin County Jail on a harassment charge. That's a misdemeanor.
According to the sheriff's office, Rudicell is accused of yelling at his father's caretaker and calling her names. Investigators said it happened earlier this month, but Rudicell was out of the country when the complaint was filed.
FOX10 News reached out to Rudicell for his side of the story and he said to contact his attorney. FOX10 News called the attorney but no one answered and our call has not been returned.
