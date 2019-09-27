Daphne Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon Award

Applause replaced the sound of bells Friday morning at Daphne Elementary School, but not because the weekend is around the corner.
After nearly a year after being nominated by the Alabama State Department of Education, Daphne Elementary now is a National Blue Ribbon Award Winner.
The National Blue Ribbon Award recognizes the best public and private schools across the country for their overall academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among students of different subgroups.
After a grueling application process, on campus visit, and review of the schools test scores, Principal Jonathan Ellis says it’s a dream come true to receive this coveted national recognition.
“What this means to us is right along with our theme this year. Celebrate the journey. Celebrate the journey. And this takes so many different people, making right decisions for kids, doing the next right thing, a real humanness to this, to help humankind. That is what this is all about for us,” said Ellis.
Teachers, students, along with state and local officials like Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler, Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood and State Superintendent Eric Mackey were there to celebrate.
“Return on investment is what anybody looks for when you invest millions of dollars in something. The board is seeing their return on investment, and they’re continuously supporting our teachers,” said Tyler.
Tyler says he hopes this award will open even more doors for the ever expanding Baldwin County Public Schools.
Daphne Elementary is one of only six schools in the entire State of Alabama this year to receive the prestigious award.
