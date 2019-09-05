DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – A Daphne family at the center of an apparent rules violation that cost Daphne High School its win over Spanish Fort Friday is setting the record straight, calling their son’s ineligibility a stunning, innocent mistake.
Trojan sophomore James Quinnelly apparently wasn’t supposed to play in Daphne’s 38-7 victory over Spanish Fort Friday night because he broke a rule playing in a spring game in May after transferring to Daphne.
“I will always look back on us beating Spanish Fort but it’s not going to say that in the record books,” James said. “But you know, there will always be that memory of us taking them down.”
Head Coach Kenny King said in a statement he will forfeit the win, and takes full responsibility.
“The intent of Coach King in his heart, he’s first class, everything about him is first class,” James’ father, John said.
The Quinnelly’s spoke to FOX10 News, wishing to tell everyone they follow the rules, and were stunned when they were told their son was ineligible. Tasha Quinnelly also says she appreciates the support she’s received, both from the Daphne community, and the Spanish Fort community.
Quinnelly will not be able to play Friday’s game at Saraland per state rules. Many of his teammates will write his #87 on their arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.