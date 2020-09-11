Daphne Fire Department pays tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11

September 11, 2001.
A day that changed the world and all of us.
2,977 Americans lost their lives that day.
No matter how much time has passed, we will never forget.
“19 years later, that moment, me watching it on television, its still something I remember as if it happened yesterday," said Daphne Fire Chief Melvin Brown.
With many of those killed being first responders, Chief Brown wanted to pay them special respect, commemorating each moment a plane struck the twin towers, pentagon, and the crash landing of Flight 93 with seven seconds of honking followed by salutes.
“It’s a brotherhood, sisterhood, we’re all one. I felt the loss myself that day," said Chief Brown.
Brown and his men weren’t alone.
Several people stopped by to pay their respects by thanking our first responders or honking their horns.
Jeff Butler and his family were some of them.
“Had they known what was going to happen, they would have run in anyway. They’re just doing what they take a creed to do, and we appreciate it," said Butler.
Butler’s son Waylon may not remember 9/11, but while he still doesn’t understand the significance of the day, his dad says he understands the word hero.
“I couldn’t think of a better time to come than on a day like this, 9/11. The guys loved it. The kids loved it, it was amazing. These guys are incredible, they’re heroes. All first responders," said Butler.
This is Chief Brown’s first year in his position.
He says he hopes to make today’s acts of remembrance a long-standing tradition, continuing to add more elements to it every year.
