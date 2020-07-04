The show was on in Daphne Saturday night as fireworks lit up the sky for the Fourth of July.
People came to Al Trione Sports Complex to watch one of the only fireworks shows going on in the Mobile area.
Before the show started, city officials put out signs and drew circles on the grass to keep families six feet away from each other.
People FOX10 News talked to were happy with the safety precautions.
The show lasted about a half an hour.
Mobile was among the cities cancelling its fireworks show because of COVID-19 concerns.
