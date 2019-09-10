Daphne High School has forfeited its win against Spanish Fort after fielding an ineligible player during an August 30 football game, the school's head football coach and athletic director said in a letter days later.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association confirmed reception of the self-reported violation and responded to the school.
The AHSAA's response reads in part:
"Therefore, based on the information provided and in accordance with AHSAA bylaws, (the student) was ineligible to participate in DHS's spring football contest against MTCHS. As a result, Daphne High School is hereby assessed a monetary fine of $250 and placed on probationary for a period of one year. This probationary should serve as a warning if violations of this nature occur in the future, additional sanctions may be assessed."
Read the full AHSAA's letter below.
