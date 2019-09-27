Daphne gears up for 31st Annual Jubilee Arts and Crafts Festival

If you’re looking for some family fun this weekend, we are just hours away from kicking off Daphne’s 31st Annual Jubilee Arts and Crafts Festival!
Crews were out and about first thing Friday morning cleaning up Main Street from Thursday night’s homecoming parade and gearing up for the Jubilee Festival!
Main Street is closed as of 5 pm Friday from Magnolia to Dryer as artists start to set up.
This year you can expect hundreds of arts and crafts vendors as usual, as well as a new farmer’s market and chef demonstrations.
Even though its going to be toasty this weekend, officials say all of the cool things on display is the best way to beat the early fall heat.
“Its going to be hot, yes, so wear some shorts and comfortable shoes, come on out and enjoy the festival, and take advantage of all these great vendors and shops that are down here," said Denise Curtis, with Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
The festival kicks off Saturday morning at 10 am, and runs Saturday and Sunday.
