DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne High School will forfeit its win against Spanish Fort after fielding an ineligible player during Friday night's football game, the school's head football coach and athletic director said in a letter Monday.
Kenny King wrote the following:
It was brought to my attention that Daphne High School unintentionally played an ineligible athlete in our game against Spanish Fort last Friday. Following the review of this matter, DHS did play an ineligible athlete in violation of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) home rule and restitution is required.
Therefore, Daphne High School will self-report this violation tomorrow and forfeit Friday’s night game against Spanish Fort. Moreover, it matters not who reported this infraction, but what matters is that DHS is compliant with all AHSAA bylaws and for that I take full responsibility. My heart is broken but it is my job to make sure we learn from this and not let this affect the rest of our season.
This is the extent of my comment on this matter as our attention now turns to our next game.
Kenny King
Athletic Director/ Head Football Coach
Daphne High School
